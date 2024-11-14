Lady claims her Secret Service agent lover invited her to OBAMAS’ Hawaii mansion and they ‘had fun’ in the former First Lady’s bathroom







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - A former girlfriend of a Secret Service agent has revealed in a new book how he landed in hot water after bringing her to the Obamas’ beachfront property in Hawaii when he was protecting the ex-president in 2022.

“Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma,” written by the agent’s ex, Koryeah Dwanyen, detailed how the agent broke protocol in an apparent bid to impress his then gal pal by sending her photos of the house and even suggesting a tour of the mansion when the Obamas weren’t home, according to ABC News.

“No one will know,” the agent, whose pseudonym in the book was Dale, allegedly told her. “If anything, I’m the one who could get in trouble.”

He then allegedly said he wanted to hook up with Dwanyen in former first lady Michelle Obama’s bathroom.

“We should have sex in Michelle [Obama]’s bathroom, like a mile-high club,” the book, self-published on October 28, claimed he said.

A US Secret Service spokesperson told ABC News that an incident similar to what the book described had in fact happened and the agent was fired following a probe.

“On Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee’s residence without permission,” the spokesperson reportedly said.

“As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated.”

“Although the protectees were not present at the time of the incident, these actions were an unacceptable violation of our protocols, our protectees’ trust and everything we stand for,” he continued.

Dwanyen also accused the agent of living a double life.

She met him while she was on vacation on Martha’s Vineyard and he was protecting the Obamas who have a home on the ritzy Massachusetts island. At the time, he claimed he was divorced, but she later found out he was still married.





Dwanyen told ABC News she eventually emailed the agent’s boss about concerns over the safety of the agent, his family and her own safety, leading to a sit down between her and other agents.

She told them he sent her photos of Alicia Keys’ house, Steven Spielberg’s boats, as well as Melinda Gates, Tyler Perry and Amal Clooney, according to the book.

She reportedly said the agent also told her background about then-Vice President Mike Pence, who he protected during Donald Trump’s first term in office, as well as information about the Obamas.

“I knew their code names. I knew what day Orange Theory was, what day [Michelle Obama] had private tennis lessons and when her personal trainer came,” Dwanyen said, according to ABC News.

“Things that I should not have been privy to as a civilian.”