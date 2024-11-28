No one wants to be associated with a poor man – ATWOLI dampens OMTATAH’s spirit as he downplays presidential ambitions

Thursday, November 28, 2024 – The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli Atwoli has weighed in on Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah’s 2027 presidential ambitions.
Speaking during an interview
yesterday, Atwoli downplayed Omtatah's presidential ambitions, saying the good
senator is going nowhere.
According to Atwoli, Omtatah is unfit to be Kenya's president because, in his view, no one wants to associate with a poor man.
He instead urged Omtatah to
focus on building alliances with regional leaders and ensuring financial
readiness for the next elections if he was serious about his presidential
ambitions.
“If Okiya Omtatah wants to be
president, he should bring together the Western leaders. He must consult people
Amos Wako, and Moses Wetangula and move closer to Musalia Mudavadi.”
“If he came to me, the first
thing I’ll ask to see is his budget and whether he is going to depend on
well-wishers or what he has as a person.”
“You must have money when
emerging for political leadership. No one wants to be associated with a poor
person,” Atwoli stated.
He went on to assert that
President William Ruto is not going anywhere and will easily win the 2027
elections.
“I can tell you here and now,
with the direction President Williamson has taken—that direction he's now
taking, that trajectory that he's now taking—he will be the president at 10 am
in 2027,” he asserted.
