No one wants to be associated with a poor man – ATWOLI dampens OMTATAH’s spirit as he downplays presidential ambitions





Thursday, November 28, 2024 – The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli Atwoli has weighed in on Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah’s 2027 presidential ambitions.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Atwoli downplayed Omtatah's presidential ambitions, saying the good senator is going nowhere.

According to Atwoli, Omtatah is unfit to be Kenya's president because, in his view, no one wants to associate with a poor man.

He instead urged Omtatah to focus on building alliances with regional leaders and ensuring financial readiness for the next elections if he was serious about his presidential ambitions.

“If Okiya Omtatah wants to be president, he should bring together the Western leaders. He must consult people Amos Wako, and Moses Wetangula and move closer to Musalia Mudavadi.”

“If he came to me, the first thing I’ll ask to see is his budget and whether he is going to depend on well-wishers or what he has as a person.”

“You must have money when emerging for political leadership. No one wants to be associated with a poor person,” Atwoli stated.

He went on to assert that President William Ruto is not going anywhere and will easily win the 2027 elections.

“I can tell you here and now, with the direction President Williamson has taken—that direction he's now taking, that trajectory that he's now taking—he will be the president at 10 am in 2027,” he asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST