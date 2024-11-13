Notorious fraudster PASSY MA TREVOR to remain in custody until next year after being denied bond over a multi-million scam she masterminded.





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - A Makadara court has allowed a request by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to deny bond to online influencer Pascaline Peter alias Passy Ma Trevor and George Mutual Mutunga alias Imran.

The duo is facing charges of obtaining money by false pretence.



In his ruling, Principal Magistrate Erick Mutunga said that the prosecution through Counsel Ms. Kaaria Joy Kawira provided enough evidence to deny the accused persons bond.



“The purpose of bail is to ensure the accused person’s attendance during trial, I have gone through the charges before this court and have put into consideration the applications of the investigating officer and that of the learned counsel in the matter, and I find that the accused persons if released on bond they may have no motivation of attending court” ruled Mutunga.



The magistrate further stated that the court considered the security of the accused persons and indicated that granting the accused bond could interfere with the prosecution’s case.



However, the court directed the case to be heard on priority basis.



The accused persons were charged with obtaining Ksh. 80 million from the public while falsely pretending the said money would earn a monthly return on interest of 23.5%,.



They are also battling charges of conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 317 of the penal code and carrying out business as a collective investment scheme without a valid license issued by the Capital Markets Authority or Central Bank of Kenya.



They allegedly committed the offenses on diverse dates between 3rd March 2023 and 30th August of the following year.



The case will be heard on 15th January 2025.

