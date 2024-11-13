A woman captured on CCTV stealing a 2-month-old baby in Kitale - Here is the trick she used to get away with the baby.





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - A middle-aged woman reportedly visited a poverty-stricken village in Kitale and requested to meet all girls with newborn babies, claiming that she was willing to help them.

She reportedly said that she had a connection with a mzungu donor who was ready to help the young girls financially.

Several girls from less fortunate families turned up, hoping to get help.

The cunning woman picked one girl and promised that she would be back to help more young mothers.

Reports indicate that she instructed the girl to take a bath, gave her new clothes and they left for Kitale town, which is 15 minutes away from the village.

After arriving in Kitale town, she took her to a saloon for grooming.

While at the saloon, she was given the baby to hold as the girl was being groomed.

The cunning woman believed to be a member of a syndicate involved in child theft pretended that she was going to buy snacks from a nearby shop and stole the baby.

Below are CCTV images of the suspected thief.





