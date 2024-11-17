Kenyans filmed looting from a truck that overturned along the Eastern Bypass (VIDEO).





Sunday, November 17, 2024 - A truck driver watched helplessly as looters stole cartons of sodas from his trailer which had overturned along Eastern Bypass Road, causing a massive traffic snarl-up.

In a video, the lorry driver sat helplessly atop the overturned lorry.

In the clip, tens of individuals, including motorists from vehicles parked nearby, are seen taking cartons of sodas and running away to store them before returning for more.

The looters were oblivious to the danger that the fuel that leaked from the trailer tank underbelly posed.

The driver of the ill-fated trailer was lucky to walk out of the cabin with minor injuries considering the impact of the mishap.

Watch the video.

Kenyans Filmed Looting From A Truck That Was Involved In An Accident pic.twitter.com/LEv67ptQCt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 17, 2024

