New coalition between RUTO and RAILA in the offing ahead of 2027 as MOSES KURIA inadvertently spills the beans





Monday, November 11, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has hinted at a possible new coalition forming between the Head of State and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in anticipation of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving Ceremony of the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) National Chairperson Gladys Wanga in Homa Bay, Kuria noted that the country was ripe for a nationalist movement that would include all Kenyans.

“What I can see is that in 2027, a new nationalist movement, same as the 2002 rainbow movement, is loading and those with brains should join because they are people who will weep from outside,” Kuria predicted.

The former CS made the remarks at the event where outgoing ODM leader Raila Odinga was the chief guest.

This comes even as the Wiper Democratic Movement headed by Kalonzo Musyoka and the Democratic Action Party - Kenya (DAP-K) whose party leader is Eugene Wamalwa announced plans to exit Azimio and create a coalition before the end of next year.

Both President Ruto and Raila Odinga have been rallying for an inclusive coalition, extending invitations to other like-minded leaders. This push comes after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition principal Martha Karua exited the coalition in July.

