A Kikuyu man behind car-theft syndicate arrested after a dramatic chase by the police - He had drugged a driver in a guest house and stole his truck (PHOTOs).









Monday, November 11, 2024 - A notorious cross-border car theft dealer who has long been a thorn in the side of law enforcement has finally been apprehended.

Thanks to the sharp-eyed officers from Loitoktok Police Station, a stolen vehicle a white Toyota Dyna mini-truck with the registration number KCG 508Q has been successfully recovered.

While on a routine patrol, the vigilant officers spotted the suspect behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Sensing the heat was on, Muchiri made a break for it, abandoning the truck and sprinting away.

However, the officers were hot on his heels, leading to a swift chase that ultimately ended in his arrest.



The suspect was escorted to Loitoktok Police Station, where further interrogation unveiled a deeply unsettling truth, Muchiri is a key player in an organized car theft syndicate that has been systematically robbing unsuspecting members of the public.

The stolen vehicles are then smuggled across the border into a neighbouring country and sold at rock-bottom prices.



It was further established that the recovered vehicle had been stolen from a 32-year-old man Evans Havi, who was found unconscious at Kalii guest house.

It is believed that Muchiri dragged Havi before making his escape with the vehicle.



The suspect is in police custody, undergoing processing as detectives prepare for his arraignment while the recovered motor vehicle is being detained as exhibit.



The Directorate of Criminal Investigations urges members of the public to stay on high alert, as criminals not only use violence but are increasingly employing new tactics, including stupefying, to carry out their nefarious deeds.













