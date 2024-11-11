Two Tanzanian men arrested with elephant tusks worth Ksh 3.3 Million concealed in nylon sacks after sneaking into the country through Namanga border to find a market (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - In a well-coordinated operation, police officers based at Mtwapa Police Station and officers from Kenya Wildlife Service Mombasa, have deftly netted two Tanzanian nationals for their involvement in the illegal trade of ivory.

The sweep proved fruitful as they successfully recovered elephant tusks, valued at Sh3, 300,000.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers pounced on Paul Kuya, 36, and Paul Telek, 29, at their hideout in Majengo area of Mtwapa where they uncovered eleven elephant tusks, weighing 32.924 kilograms, cleverly concealed in nylon sacks within three different bags.

It was established that the smugglers had journeyed from Tanzania to Kenya via the Namanga border, their sights set on finding potential buyers to purchase their illicit haul.

The duo was promptly escorted to Mtwapa Police Station, where they await their day in court. Meanwhile, the seized elephant tusks are safely stored as exhibits.

