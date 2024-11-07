Communication Authority of Kenya Director General DAVID MUGONYI on the receiving end as MPs turn the heat on him over expiring and hourly data bundles





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) Director General David Mugonyi had a hard time on Tuesday after MPs went berserk on him over the expiry of data bundles and the accountability of Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

Information Communication Technology (ICT) Committee, chaired by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie raised concerns about the lack of measures to protect consumers from data bundle expiries and internet service disruptions.

They also decried a lack of compensation after the expiry of unused bundles and the clear absence of systems allowing consumers to express their complaints.

“If radio stations can air quality of service issues, why aren’t ISPs doing the same for internet service? Other countries have implemented no-expiry policies, and we need similar protections here,” MP Kiarie stated.

Other committee members also echoed these concerns and recommended treating data bundle payments as a utility payable monthly or regularly instead of having data bundle packages that expire within hours.

“Why do we pay for bundles that expire before we use them? If bundles worked like other utilities, consumers wouldn’t be losing their money,” Kisii County Women Representative Doris Donya quipped.

As for Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto, he felt that the short-term data packages were a clear fraud, noting that it was unrealistic for anyone to consume 20GB of data bundles within an hour of purchase.

Ultimately, the Director General was directed to enact tougher oversight mechanisms to ensure that all ISPs operating in the country put the customer first by putting in measures like providing compensations following service outages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST