BILL GATES’ daughter, JENNIFER, welcomes second baby with husband NAYEL NASSAR

Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Bill Gates now has another grand-child.
The Microsoft co-founder’s daughter, Jennifer Gates gave
birth to her and husband Nayel Nassar’s second baby and took to Instagram on
Saturday, November 2, to share this news.
“Introducing Mia, who was born on our third wedding
anniversary 💕 the best gift we could have asked for,” Jennifer wrote while
also sharing a photo of the newborn sleeping in a crib in her nursery as her
big sister, Leila, snuck a peek at her.
Bill, 69, and his ex-wife, Melinda Gates, became grandparents
in March 2023 when Jennifer, 28, and Nassar, 33, welcomed daughter Leila.
Jennifer began dating the equestrian in January 2017, and
Nassar proposed three years later.
In June, Jennifer announced that baby No. 2 was on the way
with an Instagram bump debut.
“Leila, being promoted to big sister 💕,” the
pediatrician captioned the sweet snap with her 1-year-old daughter.
In a post of his own, her partner wrote that “baby No. 2
[was] entering the chat.”
Jennifer is Bill and Melinda’s eldest child, with the former
couple also sharing son Rory, 25, and daughter Phoebe, 22.
