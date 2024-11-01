BILL GATES’ daughter, JENNIFER, welcomes second baby with husband NAYEL NASSAR







Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Bill Gates now has another grand-child.

The Microsoft co-founder’s daughter, Jennifer Gates gave birth to her and husband Nayel Nassar’s second baby and took to Instagram on Saturday, November 2, to share this news.

“Introducing Mia, who was born on our third wedding anniversary 💕 the best gift we could have asked for,” Jennifer wrote while also sharing a photo of the newborn sleeping in a crib in her nursery as her big sister, Leila, snuck a peek at her.

Bill, 69, and his ex-wife, Melinda Gates, became grandparents in March 2023 when Jennifer, 28, and Nassar, 33, welcomed daughter Leila.

Jennifer began dating the equestrian in January 2017, and Nassar proposed three years later.

In June, Jennifer announced that baby No. 2 was on the way with an Instagram bump debut.

“Leila, being promoted to big sister 💕,” the pediatrician captioned the sweet snap with her 1-year-old daughter.

In a post of his own, her partner wrote that “baby No. 2 [was] entering the chat.”

Jennifer is Bill and Melinda’s eldest child, with the former couple also sharing son Rory, 25, and daughter Phoebe, 22.