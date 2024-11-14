KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH is not attracted to women – GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA drops a bombshell





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has sensationally claimed that Leader of Majority in Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah is not attracted to women like most men.

In an interview on Kogi’s Corner, a popular podcast broadcast in Kikuyu, Wamuchomba claimed that Kimani Ichung’wah, the Kikuyu Constituency MP and Leader of Majority, dislikes women and doesn’t even greet them.

“I am even shocked that Kimani Ichung’wah is not attracted to women.

"Whenever we pass with him in Parliament corridors he doesn’t stare at us like other men who are attracted to women,” Wamuchomba said.

Wamuchomba's remarks follow similar comments by Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, who claimed that Kimani Ichung’wah is obsessed with men, citing his frequent mention of former President Uhuru Kenyatta's name.

Millie Odhiambo, speaking in Parliament, criticized the Kikuyu legislator Kimani Ichung’wah for constantly mentioning Uhuru Kenyatta and blaming him for the challenges facing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST