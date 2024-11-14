Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI may never set foot in his constituency as residents begin collecting signatures to oust him – Look! GACHAGUA in the mix

Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi will regret supporting the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
This is after Mathira residents
started collecting signatures to remove him as their MP for betraying
Gachagua by voting to impeach him.
The exercise kicked off in
Karatina Town, where residents came out armed with their identification cards
to sign petitions to recall their MP.
The residents of Mathira, which
is Gachagua’s backyard, showed dissatisfaction after the MP supported
Gachagua’s impeachment, stating they were ready to proceed with the recall once
the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is fully
reconstituted.
The visibly angry residents
pointed a finger of blame at their MP, accusing him of denouncing one of their
own and voting against their wish.
“As residents, we have resolved
to start collecting signatures to recall Wamumbi because he has not initiated
any meaningful development and betrayed our son, Gachagua, by leading the push
for his impeachment, which we opposed,” one resident asserted.
Mathira Constituency has a
little over 104,000 voters, the majority of whom backed the UDA party.
It comes as MPs hailing from the
Mt Kenya region have been met with backlash from their constituents following
the impeachment of Gachagua.
The latest one to be shown wrath
was Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina was heckled and insulted at Lower Bus
Park in Nyeri Town, by angry matatu operators on Monday.
