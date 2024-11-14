Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI may never set foot in his constituency as residents begin collecting signatures to oust him – Look! GACHAGUA in the mix





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi will regret supporting the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after Mathira residents started collecting signatures to remove him as their MP for betraying Gachagua by voting to impeach him.

The exercise kicked off in Karatina Town, where residents came out armed with their identification cards to sign petitions to recall their MP.

The residents of Mathira, which is Gachagua’s backyard, showed dissatisfaction after the MP supported Gachagua’s impeachment, stating they were ready to proceed with the recall once the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is fully reconstituted.

The visibly angry residents pointed a finger of blame at their MP, accusing him of denouncing one of their own and voting against their wish.

“As residents, we have resolved to start collecting signatures to recall Wamumbi because he has not initiated any meaningful development and betrayed our son, Gachagua, by leading the push for his impeachment, which we opposed,” one resident asserted.

Mathira Constituency has a little over 104,000 voters, the majority of whom backed the UDA party.

It comes as MPs hailing from the Mt Kenya region have been met with backlash from their constituents following the impeachment of Gachagua.

The latest one to be shown wrath was Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina was heckled and insulted at Lower Bus Park in Nyeri Town, by angry matatu operators on Monday.

