LADY demands $100 monthly compensation from ex-boyfriend over breakup

Friday, November 8, 2024 – A Harare woman, Shamiso Zuze, is demanding US$100 per month from her former partner, Givemore Gonye, claiming he caused her significant emotional and physical pain during their two-year relationship.
Zuze brought the case to the Harare Civil Court, arguing
that Gonye’s actions, including alleged infidelity and disrespect, warrant
financial compensation.
In her court statement, Zuze claimed that Gonye frequently
disrespected her by bringing other women to her home, which led to
confrontations. She recounted one instance where she reportedly caught him with
another woman, sparking a physical altercation. “He was in the habit of
bringing different women to my house... he disrespected me, and I deserve
compensation for the pain,” Zuze stated.
Gonye countered her claims, alleging that Zuze had been
financially dependent on him and often made unreasonable demands. He further
accused Zuze of blocking his attempts to end the relationship and making false
claims about his alleged infidelity. “She told me I am her only source of
income,” he stated, adding that she refused to end the relationship due to the
financial support he provided.
After hearing both sides, Magistrate Judith Taruvinga issued
a reciprocal peace order, instructing both Zuze and Gonye to avoid further
confrontations and maintain peace.
0 Comments