LADY demands $100 monthly compensation from ex-boyfriend over breakup







Friday, November 8, 2024 – A Harare woman, Shamiso Zuze, is demanding US$100 per month from her former partner, Givemore Gonye, claiming he caused her significant emotional and physical pain during their two-year relationship.

Zuze brought the case to the Harare Civil Court, arguing that Gonye’s actions, including alleged infidelity and disrespect, warrant financial compensation.

In her court statement, Zuze claimed that Gonye frequently disrespected her by bringing other women to her home, which led to confrontations. She recounted one instance where she reportedly caught him with another woman, sparking a physical altercation. “He was in the habit of bringing different women to my house... he disrespected me, and I deserve compensation for the pain,” Zuze stated.

Gonye countered her claims, alleging that Zuze had been financially dependent on him and often made unreasonable demands. He further accused Zuze of blocking his attempts to end the relationship and making false claims about his alleged infidelity. “She told me I am her only source of income,” he stated, adding that she refused to end the relationship due to the financial support he provided.

After hearing both sides, Magistrate Judith Taruvinga issued a reciprocal peace order, instructing both Zuze and Gonye to avoid further confrontations and maintain peace.