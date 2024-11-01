Kindergarten teacher found a condom in one of her students’ pockets and her text to the child's mother has gone viral







Saturday, November 2, 2024 - A kindergarten teacher discovered a condom in one of her student’s pockets and her lighthearted text to his mother about it has gone viral.

The child’s parent, Crystal Starnes, shared a recent video to TikTok of the text she got from her son Hudson’s teacher.

“Let me first say Hudson is NOT in trouble over this lol!” the message reads. “He came up to me before recess and pulled this out of his pocket asking what this was.”

“I just did not tell him what it was, just that I will dispose of it and let you know we discussed this!” the teacher continued before her next message revealed a picture of a condom on her desk.

Starnes also added: “That, friends, is a condom that my five-year-old brought to school today.”

She then showed the rest of the conversation, where she asked her son’s teacher where the condom came from since the parent had “no idea” how he got it.

In response, the teacher explained that when she asked Hudson how he discovered the condom, he said he “just found it in” his pants’ pockets.

“I asked him if he could have found it anywhere, the ground, the floor of the store, anything,” the teacher’s message continued. “But he said just in his pockets.”

Starnes explained that she and her husband went to Walmart recently, where they bought Hudson a new pair of jeans.

“LOL. Omg. That is not mine or my husband’s,” she told the teacher in her next message. “I think someone put it there before we bought them. How embarrassing! Haha. I’m so sorry.”

The kindergarten teacher said she understood, telling Starnes not to feel “embarrassed” and that the situation “got taken care of.”

Starnes playfully reacted to the incident in the caption, writing: “Guys, I cannot make this stuff up!”





In the comments of the video, many parents and teachers shared how they could relate to Starnes’ embarrassing experience.

“I have a preschooler bring in one of his mom’s pads and ask me why his mom kept pop tarts in her bathroom and did I keep snacks in my bathroom too,” one wrote.

“Like this would be absolutely hilarious if it was my kids, cause they found our little bag of [condoms] one day. But I’m also like you don’t check your kids’ clothes when you buy them?” another responded.

Speaking to People, Starnes explained how she knew that the condom in her son’s pocket was not found in her home.

“My husband and I have been together for seven years. Hudson turns six next month and I got my tubes tied when he was a baby, so we’ve not had any use for condoms in our home. So when his teacher says he found one in his pocket, it was very shocking,” she said.

“I’d taken tags off of them this morning. I guess somebody could have been playing around and pranked somebody by putting one in there. Really, that’s all we could think of,” she said.