KIKA OSUNDE hints at being engaged to popular Dubai-based influencer, Mr MOUDZ







Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Looks like popular hair entrepreneur and lifestyle influencer, Kika Osunde, is engaged to popular Dubai-based lifestyle influencer, Mahmoud Sidani aka Mr Moudz.





Mahmoud shared a photo of Kika's hand with a stunning engagement ring and captioned the photo ‘’Forever my love.”

Kika has gone on her Snapchat to acknowledge congratulatory messages from her fans who are excited at the news of their engagement.

Mahmoud is from Beirut, Lebanon but was raised in Saudi Arabia. He refers to himself as the top male fashion lifestyle influencer in the middle east.