GLADYS WANGA says ODM is preparing to capture power in 2027 – Should RUTO be worried?





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairperson Gladys Wanga has caused confusion among party supporters by stating that the party is preparing to capture the presidency in 2027.

Wanga made the comments on Wednesday, just a day after stating that the party would support President William Ruto's presidential bid in 2027.

Wanga, speaking in Rangwe Constituency, explained that, like other political parties, ODM is conducting grassroots elections as part of its efforts to capture power in 2027.

"That is what, that is what we were looking for. I want to say that with these grassroots elections, ODM is preparing to capture power in 2027 because the purpose of any political party is to capture power.

"For us to capture power we have to be organized and vibrant at the very grassroots level where we come from," Wanga said.

Wanga mentioned that ODM is the only party able to carry out peaceful grassroots elections, adding that it is also the only party that respects the Constitution.

"ODM is the only party that is able to carry out this kind of election, other parties are not able to do this.

"The Registrar of Political Parties also said that ODM is the only party that is fully following the Constitution of Kenya," she added.

