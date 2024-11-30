ICHUNG’WAH accuses GACHAGUA of staging the Limuru funeral attack to get public sympathy – Look!





Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has blasted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the Limuru burial fiasco, saying that the former deputy president is out to seek sympathy.

In a statement, Ichung’wah condemned Gachagua for faking his alleged assassination attempt just to get public sympathy.

He criticized the former DP for making an appearance at the burial of Erastus Nduati, terming it unnecessary and a ploy to get into the good books of Kenyans.

The Majority Leader in Parliament further accused Gachagua and his allies present at the burial of disrespecting the family of the late Nduati and called for political leaders to stop politicking during funerals.

“The leaders who go to burials and churches propagating sympathy politics should stop. Such leaders should respect themselves,” he stated.

At the same time, Ichung’wah condemned the attack by goons witnessed at the burial and stressed the need to respect grieving families and religious leaders who preside over the funerals.

He went on to term the scenes observed at the burial as a big shame, noting that it was uncalled for.

The MP further stated that the church has a responsibility to keep leaders who spread bad politics in check.

“The church also has a responsibility to keep the leaders who go political in places of worship in check and refrain them from spreading bad politics,” Ichung’wah noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST