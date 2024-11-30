KALONZO raises alarm as he exposes President RUTO’s nefarious plot to rig elections in 2027





Sunday, December 1, 2024 - President William Ruto seems to be pretty scared of losing his presidency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

This is after it emerged that he is orchestrating an early plot to rig the 2027 polls in his favour.

According to Wper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the plans to manipulate the 2027 elections are in high gear.

The former vice president posed that the government is willfully refusing to reconstitute the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as part of the plot to remain unchallenged.

While speaking during a press briefing at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) Command Center, Kalonzo claimed that the current Kenya Kwanza regime was aiming to disrupt the election process through the delayed reconstitution of the IEBC.

“Kenya Kwanza is preparing to undermine the people’s sovereign authority and manipulate the next election,” Kalonzo claimed.

“The Bill (Elections (Amendment) Bill 2024) in the Senate to stop the live streaming of election results is one way of stealing the coming elections,” he added.

The former vice president made these remarks while calling for the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report that set guidelines for the IEBC reconstitution and selection of its commissioners.

Kalonzo went on to express his concern with the lack of adherence to constitutional timelines concerning boundary delimitation and the reconstitution of its members.

Kalonzo’s concern stemmed from the fact that the timeline for this review elapsed in March 2024 amidst the lack of an IEBC body of commissioners

He further accused the government of faulting the selection process of the IEBC commissioners through litigation.

Kalonzo challenged the Judiciary to chip in and provide a way forward by addressing the pending constitutional gap that subsequently emerged.

