KALONZO raises alarm as he exposes President RUTO’s nefarious plot to rig elections in 2027

Sunday, December 1, 2024 - President William Ruto seems to be pretty scared of losing his presidency ahead of the 2027 General Election.
This is after it emerged that he
is orchestrating an early plot to rig the 2027 polls in his favour.
According to Wper Leader Kalonzo
Musyoka, the plans to manipulate the 2027 elections are in high gear.
The former vice president posed
that the government is willfully refusing to reconstitute the Independent
Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as part of the plot to remain
unchallenged.
While speaking during a press
briefing at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) Command Center, Kalonzo claimed
that the current Kenya Kwanza regime was aiming to disrupt the election
process through the delayed reconstitution of the IEBC.
“Kenya Kwanza is preparing to
undermine the people’s sovereign authority and manipulate the next election,”
Kalonzo claimed.
“The Bill (Elections (Amendment)
Bill 2024) in the Senate to stop the live streaming of election results is one
way of stealing the coming elections,” he added.
The former vice president made
these remarks while calling for the implementation of the National Dialogue
Committee (NADCO) Report that set guidelines for the IEBC reconstitution and
selection of its commissioners.
Kalonzo went on to express his
concern with the lack of adherence to constitutional timelines concerning boundary
delimitation and the reconstitution of its members.
Kalonzo’s concern stemmed from
the fact that the timeline for this review elapsed in March 2024 amidst the
lack of an IEBC body of commissioners
He further accused the
government of faulting the selection process of the IEBC commissioners through
litigation.
Kalonzo challenged the
Judiciary to chip in and provide a way forward by addressing the pending
constitutional gap that subsequently emerged.
