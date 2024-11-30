I will die with RUTO come what may – JOHO dumps RAILA as he changes his allegiance to the President





Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has officially shifted his allegiance from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to President William Ruto, declaring unwavering loyalty to the president.

While responding to critics who warned him against joining the Kenya Kwanza government, Joho revealed that he is ready to stick with Ruto's Kenya Kwanza government despite the displeasure expressed by Kenyans.

According to the former ODM deputy party leader, uniting Kenyans is more important than individualism and thus will remain with Ruto to the end.

"Kuna watu walikuwa wananiambia nikiingia huko nitazama. Kama nikuzama, wacha nizame nikiwa hapo ndani.(Some warned me that I would perish if I joined the government. Let me tell them, if it (government) goes down, I'm ready to go down with it)," Joho asserted.

The CS revealed that working with the government has allowed him to serve Kenyans to bring development that he couldn't when he was on the opposition side.

"If I were outside (opposition), I would be complaining, but now I can bring you development because I joined the government.

"From here, I will go to the lake region and commission more projects because I am on the inside (government)," the CS asserted.

Joho, however, revealed that it was not easy for him to join the government from the opposition side, especially because he was on the frontlines constantly criticising President Ruto.

"You gave President Ruto a chance, and I was not there. I was on the opposition side, and in fact, I was really criticizing the government.

"It was not easy making that decision to join the government, but I chose to serve my country," Joho revealed.

