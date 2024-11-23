Are you God? Pastor loses his cool as he lectures MP DAVID PKOSING like a child – Look! Never mess with these Men of God!





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - West Pokot Member of Parliament David Pkosing got his match after a pastor lectured him for disrupting a church service in his constituency.

The legislator had arrived at the church event accompanied by female dancers dressed in a mix of traditional and modern attire, singing loudly.

The dances disrupted the church service which was already underway prompting the pastor in charge of the ceremony to intervene.

''I want the MP (Pkosing) to know that even as he comes, there is God and he is not in any way greater than God,’’ the pastor interjected to the surprise of the congregation.

''The honourable member should learn to come to the meetings early. We do not want leaders coming late and interfering with the church,’’ he added.

The pastor continued lecturing the legislator, urging him to respect God before he broke into the local dialect.

''Are you more than God? That is a mistake and if you know that you are a leader, come earlier. We are preaching yet you interfere with divine circumstances,’’ the agitated pastor added.

This happened as Pkosing removed the traditional signature hat that he had donned while bowing before the pastor as a show of respect.

Moments just before the pastor began his lectures, a man wearing a suit moved in to block the MP together with his dancers while telling them that there was a church ceremony already underway.

