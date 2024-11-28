Is alcoholism taking a toll on veteran media personality and Citizen TV host MUNENE NYAGA? - He was involved in an accident in Kitengela while drunk like a skunk (VIDEOs).





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Veteran media personality and Citizen TV host Munene Nyaga was involved in a minor accident in Kitengela while drunk after he lost control of his vehicle and landed in a ditch.

In the videos, a crowd is seen milling around the scene of the accident, with some taking videos.

Some of the people were star-struck after seeing Munene Nyaga, who was heavily intoxicated.

Munene joked about the minor accident as people who had gathered around tried to help him by pulling his vehicle from the ditch.

Munene, who lives at Sabaki Estate off Mombasa Road, was driving home after a drinking spree when his car landed in the ditch.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.