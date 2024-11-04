IMF warns RUTO’s government over CS ADEN DUALE’s new tax proposal that Gen Z rejected in June – Look!





Monday, November 4, 2024 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned President William Ruto’s government of the dire consequences of enacting Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s new tax proposal which Gen Z rejected in June during street protests.

Duale is proposing an Environmental Restoration Levy on all imported finished products.

However, according to the IMF, the government should be mindful of introducing such levies and steer clear of unintended consequences by conducting upfront an economic impact assessment before considering enacting the tax levy into law.

The government has been advised to do its due diligence assessment on exports, potential spillovers to trading partners, inflation, and public finance.

The IMF has also warned about the possibility of multiple taxation along the value chain. It has warned about the tax rates and risk of overestimating associated yields by considering demand elasticity and administrative and compliance costs, including the feasibility of monitoring and enforcement.

It has also advised the government to take a careful assessment and build consensus that is essential to ensure that future environmental-related levies do not face social and political pushback.

In the proposed Bill, Duale revealed that all importers of the finished products would be required to pay the fee directly to the National Environment Restoration Fund established by Section 25 of the Environmental Management and Coordination Act.

At the same time, IMF advised Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government to address corruption to regain the trust of Gen Z, who are skeptical about tax increases and their intended public benefits.

