Former Tahidi High actor TEACHER MWEPOSI is languishing in the village - He cries for help (VIDEO).





Monday, November 4, 2024 – Former Tahidi High actor Benard Githii Mwangi, better known as Teacher Mweposi, a former teacher in the beloved high school series Tahidi High aired on Citizen TV, is languishing in the village.

At the height of his acting career, Mr. Mweposi was a tall, well-built man who spoke Swahili flawlessly and tried to teach the students discipline

After the programme ended, Mr. Mweposi relocated to Nyeri, where he tried his hand at farming and fell ill.

He is reportedly struggling with diabetes and high blood pressure.

He explained that his wife had yet to return to him, but he was still working on getting his family back.

He pleaded with Kenyans to help him get medical assistance for diabetes meds that had made his health deteriorate.

"I was forced to move there because of life's challenges. I started falling sick; I have been battling diabetes and high blood pressure. Here, I have been trying to do a few things just to better my life," he said.

Unlike in the past, he seems to have lost a lot of weight, which was a result of his health condition

Watch the video.

Former Tahidi High Actor Teacher Mweposi Is Languishing In The Village- Cries For Help pic.twitter.com/VjkxyVRcnW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 4, 2024

