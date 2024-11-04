Former Tahidi High actor TEACHER MWEPOSI is languishing in the village - He cries for help (VIDEO).

Monday, November 4, 2024 – Former Tahidi High actor Benard Githii Mwangi, better known as Teacher Mweposi, a former teacher in the beloved high school series Tahidi High aired on Citizen TV, is languishing in the village.
At the height of his acting career, Mr. Mweposi
was a tall, well-built man who spoke Swahili flawlessly and tried to teach the
students discipline
After the programme ended, Mr. Mweposi relocated
to Nyeri, where he tried his hand at farming and fell ill.
He is reportedly struggling with diabetes and
high blood pressure.
He explained that his wife had yet to return to
him, but he was still working on getting his family back.
He pleaded with Kenyans to help him get medical
assistance for diabetes meds that had made his health deteriorate.
"I was forced to move there because of
life's challenges. I started falling sick; I have been battling diabetes and
high blood pressure. Here, I have been trying to do a few things just to better
my life," he said.
Unlike in the past, he seems to have lost a lot
of weight, which was a result of his health condition
Former Tahidi High Actor Teacher Mweposi Is Languishing In The Village- Cries For Help pic.twitter.com/VjkxyVRcnW— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 4, 2024
