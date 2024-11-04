GACHAGUA will never have peace as Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI exposes him further after sending a message to RUTO – Look!





Monday, November 4, 2024 - Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi has blasted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his advice to the lawmakers from Mt Kenya regarding the coffee sector.

In a statement, Wamumbi, who is also the area MP for the impeached DP, lashed out at Gachagua over remarks that he made urging leaders from his region to use the same speed they used in impeaching him, to attend to the development needs of Mt. Kenya region.

According to Wamumbi, Gachagua allegedly planned to swindle money meant for coffee farmers therefore making it hard for them to embark on programs such as coffee reforms.

The first time MP revealed that some companies were taking advantage of farmers from Mt Kenya which Gachagua was aware of despite his campaigns towards the plight of farmers.

“H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH, the reason why we cannot pass the coffee bill with speed as you want is we must first deal with all the plans you had to steal coffee farmers' money,’’ Wamumbi stated.

“The company that is buying all Nyeri coffee, you know about it,’’ he added.

The lawmaker also linked the closing of Mathira Coffee Millers to the former DP, maintaining that Gachagua had a vested interest in the sector.

Further, the MP revealed that there were schemes the former DP was aware of, where farmers were being conned extra amounts of money on their produce.

According to Wamumbi, the monies were being diverted to pockets of private individuals despite the campaigns aimed at helping coffee farmers from the region.

''The reason Mathira Coffee Millers was closed is so that you can have all the control over the sale of coffee. You know that Ksh3 per kilo on every Nyeri coffee farmer was being diverted,’’ Wamumbi claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST