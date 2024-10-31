I’ll get myself a toy boy - Celebrity Big Brother star KIM WOODBURN, 82 reveals her back-up plan once her 79 year old husband gets tired of her







Friday, November 1, 2024 - Celebrity Big Brother star, Kim Woodburn has revealed her backup plan once her husband ‘can’t keep up’.

Kim, 82, fears her husband Peter, 79, is ‘getting tired of sex’ but says she is lucky to have a backup plan when she needs it as she is a very passionate lover’.

‘I’m a passionate woman, very passionate. My poor husband looks about 103 and he’s only 25,’ the I’m A Celebrity star revealed to Daily Star.

‘I always have the passion and look at my man in bed and think “Ooh”. But my husband thinks I’m mad.

‘I think my husband’s getting tired of sex though. I think he has, the poor old bugger.

‘He’s 79 and he said, “Look, dear, I’m going to buy a mirror over the bed, so I can watch myself having a headache”.’





‘So I think he’s trying to tell me that he’s fed up with us making love. He can’t keep up.

‘But never mind I’ll get myself a toy boy. I have to pay him. I’ll do it. I’ve got a few bobs.’

Kim married her husband Peter in 1979, and previously branded him a ‘beast’ in bed. Boasting about their sex life, the actress said: ‘I get it three times a week. My husband is a very active man. He is a beast. A beast.’

Kim previously told The Sun in 2017: ‘I’m into lettuce leaves at the moment for a little smack on the bum, it’s rather nice you know.

‘I weigh a lot, I weigh a ton, but my husband throws me about he’s a very physical man, I’ve got no complaints in that department!’