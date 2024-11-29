If you ever ‘ate’ Adani’s kickbacks, just run as it emerges that the man is bitter and is coming for you after RUTO cancelled JKIA/KETRACO deals





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has cautioned government officials and politicians who were involved in the Adani deal prior to its cancellation by President William Ruto to watch their backs because Adani is coming for them.

According to Maanzo, Gautam Adani, the founder of Adani Group, is a bitter man following the cancellation of the Adani deals with Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and KETRACO.

He attributed this to a leaked call that went viral on the internet between Adani and a senior government official.

In the call, the angry Adani demanded to know why the deal was being delayed yet he had made some payments.

“Adani is a very bitter businessman. Some of these fellows who have stolen from Adani here in Kenya, they better watch out as they travel the world,” he cautioned.

Maanzo faulted the government for contracting Adani in Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) shrouded in secrecy and lack of transparency.

He said the country has enough expertise locally that handle the upgrades of the airport.

“We have enough capacity, what is happening is that these deals include a lot of bribery, paid to the brokers and some of the merchants trading with the government. That is why Adani was very bitter about some of his money which was taken away.

“There has to be a procurement process in this country, Adani was a private entrepreneur getting into partnership with the government but there were a number of laws which conflicted and which were not followed,” he pointed out.

Maanzo noted that Kenyans had already raised alarm over Adani's bid to take over JKIA with some launching legal suits in court.

