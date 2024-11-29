If you ever ‘ate’ Adani’s kickbacks, just run as it emerges that the man is bitter and is coming for you after RUTO cancelled JKIA/KETRACO deals

Friday, November 29, 2024 - Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has cautioned government officials and politicians who were involved in the Adani deal prior to its cancellation by President William Ruto to watch their backs because Adani is coming for them.
According to Maanzo, Gautam
Adani, the founder of Adani Group, is a bitter man following the cancellation
of the Adani deals with Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and
KETRACO.
He attributed this to a leaked
call that went viral on the internet between Adani and a senior government
official.
In the call, the angry Adani
demanded to know why the deal was being delayed yet he had made some payments.
“Adani is a very bitter
businessman. Some of these fellows who have stolen from Adani here in Kenya,
they better watch out as they travel the world,” he cautioned.
Maanzo faulted the government
for contracting Adani in Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) shrouded in secrecy
and lack of transparency.
He said the country has enough
expertise locally that handle the upgrades of the airport.
“We have enough capacity, what
is happening is that these deals include a lot of bribery, paid to the brokers
and some of the merchants trading with the government. That is why Adani was
very bitter about some of his money which was taken away.
“There has to be a procurement
process in this country, Adani was a private entrepreneur getting into
partnership with the government but there were a number of laws which
conflicted and which were not followed,” he pointed out.
Maanzo noted that Kenyans had
already raised alarm over Adani's bid to take over JKIA with some launching
legal suits in court.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
