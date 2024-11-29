Here is the man who allegedly orchestrated the 'assassination attempt' on GACHAGUA in broad daylight yesterday – RUTO in the mix

Friday, November 29, 2024 – The attack and alleged assassination attempt on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua yesterday at a funeral in Limuru, Kiambu County, has taken a new twist.
This is after it emerged that
President William Ruto’s ally was behind the attack on Gachagua.
Kiambu residents pointed an
accusing finger at Limuru Member of Parliament John Kiragu for the
assassination attempt on Gachagua.
Kiragu, a staunch supporter of
President William Ruto, reportedly avoided the VIP tent and instead chose to
sit among the commoners.
Speaking to the press after the
incident, the locals speculated that his actions were intentional with some
hinting that Kiragu might have anticipated the commotion.
“He came and declined to sit in
the VIP section and sat in the wrong tent. We became suspicious and knew there
would be a possible commotion during the burial ceremony,” said one of the
locals.
According to the locals, the
well-orchestrated attack was a scheme by Ruto allies to undermine Gachagua’s
growing influence in the Mt Kenya region.
However, in his defence, Kiragu
dismissed the allegations, stating that he was also attacked during the melee.
According to Kiragu, if he had
intended to plot the attack against the former Deputy President, he would not
have attended the ceremony.
He further added that his
vehicle also sustained damage during the incident.
“If I had plotted the attack
then I could have easily defended myself. I was beaten and my vehicle and
property were destroyed,” Kiragu explained.
Meanwhile, politicians close to
Gachagua have since pointed an accusing finger at Ruto’s allies for
orchestrating the violence.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments