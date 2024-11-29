Here is the man who allegedly orchestrated the 'assassination attempt' on GACHAGUA in broad daylight yesterday – RUTO in the mix





Friday, November 29, 2024 – The attack and alleged assassination attempt on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua yesterday at a funeral in Limuru, Kiambu County, has taken a new twist.

This is after it emerged that President William Ruto’s ally was behind the attack on Gachagua.

Kiambu residents pointed an accusing finger at Limuru Member of Parliament John Kiragu for the assassination attempt on Gachagua.

Kiragu, a staunch supporter of President William Ruto, reportedly avoided the VIP tent and instead chose to sit among the commoners.

Speaking to the press after the incident, the locals speculated that his actions were intentional with some hinting that Kiragu might have anticipated the commotion.

“He came and declined to sit in the VIP section and sat in the wrong tent. We became suspicious and knew there would be a possible commotion during the burial ceremony,” said one of the locals.

According to the locals, the well-orchestrated attack was a scheme by Ruto allies to undermine Gachagua’s growing influence in the Mt Kenya region.

However, in his defence, Kiragu dismissed the allegations, stating that he was also attacked during the melee.

According to Kiragu, if he had intended to plot the attack against the former Deputy President, he would not have attended the ceremony.

He further added that his vehicle also sustained damage during the incident.

“If I had plotted the attack then I could have easily defended myself. I was beaten and my vehicle and property were destroyed,” Kiragu explained.

Meanwhile, politicians close to Gachagua have since pointed an accusing finger at Ruto’s allies for orchestrating the violence.

