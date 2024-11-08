If KAMALA is looking for someone to blame for her catastrophic failures, she should point all her ten fingers on BARRACK OBAMA - ADAMU GARBA

Friday, November 8, 2024 – An African politician has alleged
that former US President Barack Obama should be blamed for Kamala Harris loss
to Donald Trump as he spearheaded a palace coup against President Joe Biden.
Garba claimed that Obama stole Biden’s primary election,
which he had won and handed over to Vice President Kamala Harris.
In a post on his X handle on Thursday morning, November 7,
the party chieftain said Kamala should hold Obama responsible for her
catastrophic failures in the November 5 presidential election.
He wrote: “People like former
President Barack Obama are those that make black people appear extraordinarily
cheap and resentful in the eyes of the world.
“After serving as the President of the greatest country in the world for eight years, Obama still refuses to stop campaigning, being on the frontlines and taking sides. This is contrary to the over 40 men who served as presidents since the office was established in 1789.
“All of them retired, stopped
active participation in politics, and became statesmen. Yet Obama chose a
different route.
“His lust for power and
control is beyond measure. He campaigned for Hilary, but she lost. He had
several hidden issues with Biden. Even as his vice, it is on record that Biden
and Obama hardly agree on many issues. So Biden was on his terms and won, with
slight Obama support.
“Even though he attempted to
control the Biden Presidency, but as a veteran of US public service, Biden
asked Obama to let him do his Presidency in peace. He had to withdraw and let
Biden be.
“As a result, he spearheaded
a palace coup against Biden, took over his primary election win and handed over
to his girl and protege, Kamala. He campaigned for her vigorously and she also
lost.
“Obama thought the presidency
is a showbiz. He can always stand up and talk and talk and refuse to stop
talking after serving two consecutive terms with the support of American
people.
“Obama wants to be a typical
sit-tied model of African leaders. Ruling for 8 years and to continue to rule
through proxy for subsequent years. All these he lost; in the process, he lost
his credibility, his respect and his charisma.
“Tomorrow, if some white
people came about and started insulting black people’s leaders for a
hardwired-sit-tight to power, giving Obama as a reference, none of us should
blame them of racism. Obama was living proof even in the world’s largest
democracy.
“To some significant degree,
it is the resentment of the Americans, especially the blacks, Hispanics, Asians
and other minorities towards Obama that makes Kamala Harris lose with a
monumental proportion.
“Obama has done a disservice
to his race, his African root and, by extension, his integrity.
“If Kamala is looking for someone to blame for her catastrophic failures, she should point all her ten fingers at Barack Obama.”
0 Comments