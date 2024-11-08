Hamas terrorists react to DONALD TRUMP's election win and beg him to 'work seriously to stop the war of genocide and aggression in Gaza







Friday, November 8, 2024 - Hamas terrorists have issued a statement reacting to former President Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The terrorist group said on Wednesday that Trump's incoming administration must 'work seriously to stop the war,' after he reportedly asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to wrap up the conflict by the time he gets inaugurated on January 20 should he be elected, according to Fox News.

'In light of the initial results showing Donald Trump winning in the US presidential election,' Hamas believes he is 'required to listen to the voices that have been raised by the US public for more than a year regarding the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip,' it said.

The group also said the incoming president's administration must 'work seriously to stop the war of genocide and aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, stop the aggression against the brotherly Lebanese people, stop providing military support and political cover to the Zionist entity and to recognize the legitimate rights of our people.'

It added that the 'new US administration must realize that our Palestinian people will continue to resist the hateful Zionist occupation and will not accept any path that detracts from their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, self-determination and the establishment of their independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem at its capital.'

The statement echoed earlier remarks by Hamas Political Bureau spokesman Basem Naim.

'The election of Trump as the 47th president of the USA is a private matter for the Americans,' he told Newsweek.

'But Palestinians look forward to an immediate cessation of the aggression against our people, especially in Gaza, and look for assistance in achieving their legitimate rights of freedom, independence and the establishment of their independent self-sovereign state with Jerusalem at its capital.

'The blind support for the Zionist entity "Israel" and its fascist government, at the expense of the future of our people and the security and stability of the region, must stop immediately.'