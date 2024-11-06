MORARA KEBASO exposes RUTO for digging a deep canal across people’s lands in Taveta and directing water from the community river to his 2500-acre farm (VIDEO).


Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Renowned political activist Morara Kebaso has called out President William Ruto for reportedly digging a deep canal across people’s lands in Taivata Taveta and directing water from River Lumi, a community river, to his 2500-acre farm.

According to Kebaso, the deep canal poses a danger to the locals.

Two people have reportedly drowned in the canal.

Sharing the video on his X account, Morara wrote, “@WilliamsRuto there is this very deep canal you dug across people’s lands in Taveta to direct water from River Lumi to your 2500-acre farm. 

"People are dying. So far two have drowned. Can you kindly do small bridges for them to cross safely?”.

 The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments