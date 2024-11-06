MORARA KEBASO exposes RUTO for digging a deep canal across people’s lands in Taveta and directing water from the community river to his 2500-acre farm (VIDEO).





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Renowned political activist Morara Kebaso has called out President William Ruto for reportedly digging a deep canal across people’s lands in Taivata Taveta and directing water from River Lumi, a community river, to his 2500-acre farm.

According to Kebaso, the deep canal poses a danger to the locals.

Two people have reportedly drowned in the canal.

Sharing the video on his X account, Morara wrote, “@WilliamsRuto there is this very deep canal you dug across people’s lands in Taveta to direct water from River Lumi to your 2500-acre farm.

"People are dying. So far two have drowned. Can you kindly do small bridges for them to cross safely?”.

Hello @WilliamsRuto there is this very deep canal you dug across people’s lands in Taveta to direct water from River Lumi to your 2500 acre farm. People are dying. So far two have drowned. Can you kindly do small bridges for them to cross safely? pic.twitter.com/4VzD79AUlT — Morara Kebaso (@MoraraKebasoSnr) November 4, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.