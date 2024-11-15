GACHAGUA‘s ally tells RUTO and his men to shut up and let the church expose the ills being perpetuated by his regime





Friday, November 15, 2024 - One of the close confidantes of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto and his men to stop criticizing Catholic bishops who attacked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance over lies and fake promises.

Immediately after the Bishops issued a presser on Thursday, Ruto and his men went haywire and tried to distort and discredit what the men of God had said.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina criticized the government, emphasizing that, like all citizens, the church has the right to freedom of expression under Articles 32 and 33 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, which guarantee freedom of religion and opinion.

"When the church said this government was God-ordained, the same people now attacking it were happy. Let them take the current criticism in good faith; the church has a right to express itself as per Articles 32 and 33 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

"Let them have their say without unwarranted political attacks," Njeri said.

The exchange began when the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) issued a scathing statement, accusing the Ruto administration of perpetuating a culture of lies, corruption, unfulfilled promises, and misplaced priorities.

