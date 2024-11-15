Man cries for help after his wife was abducted and held at ransom - Claims police are asking for bribes to track the abductors (VIDEO).





Friday, November 15, 2024 - A family in Nairobi’s Kitisuru estate is in distress after the abduction of 26-year-old Mercy Awuor.

She reportedly left home on November 4 to meet a potential employer, lured by what appeared to be a job offer.



That afternoon, her husband, Brian Andole, received a call from her, where she mentioned being forcibly taken and placed in a vehicle conceivably near a wildlife conservancy in Narok.



Later, a new call came from the abductors, demanding a Ksh 150,000 ransom and threatening to harm her if the money wasn’t paid.



Andole immediately reported the incident to Kitisuru Police Station.



He was then redirected to Kabete Police Station but he claims officers there were unhelpful and kept asking for bribes instead of offering assistance.



Even after he handed over critical information, including phone numbers, there was still no action.



He was eventually referred to Gigiri Police Station but still remains frustrated with the lack of progress.

Man Cries For Help After His Wife Was Abducted And Held At Ransom- Claims Police Are Asking For Bribes To Track The Abductors pic.twitter.com/lK5O7qL3Hd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 15, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.