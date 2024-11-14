He has a criminal record - Details emerge as detectives release a photo of the prime suspect in the murder of Kirinyaga Nominated MCA’s daughter.





Friday, November 15, 2024 - Detectives have released a photo of the prime suspect in the murder of Seth Nyakio Njeri, whose body was found at her friend's house at Biafra Estate within Thika Township on October 10, 2024.

The slain lady was the daughter of Kirinyaga Nominated MCA Lucy Njeri.

The suspect identified as Ken Kimathi Gichunuku alias Sultan went into hiding after committing the heinous murder, with detectives launching a manhunt for him.

It has been established that Kimathi has a criminal record of threatening to kill as evidenced in a September 25, 2024 court case, and detectives are considering him dangerous to anyone he deems might expose him.

The autopsy revealed that Nyakio died from strangulation, with evidence suggesting an assault before her death.

Bruises were found on her neck, cheeks, thighs, and other areas, indicating that she likely fought her attacker.

Nyakio was buried on October 29, 2024, in an emotional burial attended by local leaders.

Below is a photo of the prime suspect in the murder.





