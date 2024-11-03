Nairobi Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA to launch his 2027 re-election manifesto





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, is set to launch his manifesto to seek re-election during the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Saturday, Sakaja stated that his administration has performed exceptionally over the past two years and may not need as much time to fulfill the promises made to Nairobi residents.

The first-term governor said if his team continues with the same zeal and passion to serve city residents, he might be compelled to draft a new manifesto before 2027.

"I have my manifesto by my bedside and on my desk in the office. I can assure you we have ticked so many boxes, and I want to thank this team for the good work we have done over the last two years.

"We have achieved a lot and might even launch a new manifesto before 2026," Sakaja said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST