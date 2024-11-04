A drunk motorist driving a Prado rammed into a transformer in Pangani and abandoned the vehicle (VIDEO).

Monday, November 4, 2024 - Over the weekend, a drunk motorist who was driving a Prado rammed into a transformer and a stall in Pangani, before fleeing from the scene.
Reports indicate that the accident happened at night at around 3:00 AM.
Members of the public found the damaged vehicle abandoned at
the scene of the accident in the morning.
A woman who runs an ice cream shop was seen in the video
assessing the damage after the vehicle rammed into her stall.
