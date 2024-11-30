Former Quickmart employee exposes the rot at the leading supermarket - A staff was fired while fighting for his life in hospital.





Saturday, November 30, 2024 - A former employee at Quickmart Supermarket - one of the leading supermarkets in Kenya - has exposed how the management mistreats the workers.

Hello sir, I am a former employee at Quickmart supermarket Eastern Bypass 1, and have seen your concern about their working conditions, you are doing a great job. Please hide my ID.

All the allegations said are nothing but TRUE, they are really facing many challenges that need to be tackled by all means, inhumane management, harassment from Steve, Muindi, Mercy, and Muli, we don't have peace at work tunavumilia tu.

Straight shifts from 6:45am - 10:30pm without overtime payment.

In Eastern Bypass 1 there is a supervisor who died kwa kukosa pesa ya kumtibu, the employees contributed what they had but the company never bothered to extend their hand for any hospital bill, the so-called agent (specific) had even guts to terminate his contract and fired him while he was fighting for his life at hospital, this was so inhumane.

Additionally, this Specific agent gives you a transfer without even enough time and disturbance fee. Mtu anarauka tu anakwambia kesho report Nyalenda Quickmart, hataki kujua Kama uko na pesa ama utaenda vipi.

These Quickmart and agents traditions have to change.

