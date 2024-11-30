Comedian OGA OBINNA’s fake life exposed as his MUMAMA reports him to the police for stealing Ksh 2.5 million and her posh Range Rover - She has been housing him in Kitisuru.





Saturday, November 30, 2024 - A woman by the name of Liz Kawela, has reported popular comedian Oga Obinna to the police at Gigiri Station, accusing him of stealing Ksh 2.5 million and her Range Rover (KDP) before disappearing.

Liz said she had been in a relationship with Obinna for one year.

During this time, they lived together at her house in Kitisuru.

She also allowed Obinna’s four children to stay with them.

“Obinna moved into my house with his kids. He is a conman and should be exposed,” Liz said.

She told the police that while they were having lunch at a hotel in Kiserian, Obinna sent his personal assistant and some men to her house.

They took cash, bedding, and other items worth Ksh 2.5 million.

The men also took her house help’s phones to stop them from calling her.

Liz said she has been the one supporting Obinna financially.

She added that the cars he uses belong to her.

The police arrested Obinna’s assistant and the men, but they were released on bond.

They are waiting to be taken to court.

Obinna has been told to go to Gigiri Police Station to answer the allegations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.