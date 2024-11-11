Former DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA over the moon after the High Court vindicated him in its recent ruling – Look!

Monday, November 11, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised the Martha Koome-led Judiciary for vindicating him following the recent ruling on slum evictions.
Speaking at a church service in
Kahawa West where he was accompanied by loyal allies, Gachagua revealed that the recent ruling ordering President William Ruto’s
government to compensate victims of forceful evictions in various slums of
Nairobi among them Mathare, Gwa Kairu, Mukuru Kwa Ruben, and Kiamaiko slums due
to the threat of flooding has vindicated him.
“I saw the courts ruled
those people whose houses were demolished to be paid which means I was
vindicated and won,” he stated.
Gachagua explained one of the
charges leveled against him during his impeachment motion was that he
opposed the government’s demolition of people’s houses without fair
compensation which he pleaded guilty to during his trial.
“I was happy with the courts
because they ruled the government to compensate victims of evictions and
demolitions,” he averred.
When assigned to lead the demolitions, Gachagua refused, stating that it conflicted with the promises he and Ruto made to the people during the 2022 campaigns.
“President William Ruto and I
told people that there will be no day their houses will be demolished without
finding a place for them,” he said emphasising that there was no way he would
renege on his words.
“How would I go and lead
the demolitions when I was the one who said we will not demolish their houses?”
he wondered emphasizing it would amount to betrayal to the citizens of the
country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments