Some rogue Nigerian men filmed assaulting Kenyans in Ruiru as the influx of illegal immigrants pose a security threat in the country (VIDEO).





Monday, November 11, 2024 - There was a fracas in Ruiru on the outskirts of Nairobi after some rogue Nigerian men believed to be in the country illegally were filmed assaulting Kenyans, prompting the locals to intervene.

While it is not clear what led to the altercation, the foreign men were seen in the video charging towards some Kenyan men and roughing them up.

Locals who witnessed the violent altercation called out the Nigerian men and told them to go back to their country.

“Go back to your country,’’ the locals shouted as the fracas ensued.

The video comes at a time when there is an influx of illegal immigrants in the country, posing a security threat.

Most of the Nigerian men who are in the country illegally are involved in criminal activities such as fraud and the sale of narcotics.

They bribe rogue police officers for protection and operate with impunity, with some of them even obtaining Kenyan IDs illegally.

pic.twitter.com/BnZ7iLpijd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 11, 2024

