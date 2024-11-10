Exposed: How powerful cartels linked to Governor SAKAJA are stealing money at the City Mortuary! The money is collected daily at 4 PM.





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai has exposed powerful cartels linked to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for reportedly looting money at the City Mortuary.

Reports indicate that all postmortems at the City Mortuary are paid in cash to avoid accountability.

A source revealed that those who visit the City Mortuary for postmortem services are told to go to an Mpesa lady at the parking lot and withdraw cash.

The money is paid in cash and reportedly collected at 4PM daily.

“They ask you to go Mpesa lady at the parking and withdraw cash and go back and pay. I enquired. I was told that someone collects the cash at 4pm every day,’’ a source revealed.

This new development comes amid reports that some MCAs led by Robert Alai are set to table an impeachment motion against Governor Sakaja.

As the impeachment motion looms, Sakaja has been seeking protection from President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.