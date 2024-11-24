A corrupt traffic police officer secretly filmed collecting bribes - She carries a notebook to record the Matatus that have complied (VIDEO).





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - A corrupt traffic police officer was captured on camera collecting bribes from matatu drivers along a busy road.

In the video, the officer is seen flagging down a matatu before the tout gets out and engages her in a brief conversation.

He then hands over a bribe to the police officer.

The officer skillfully folds the note and puts it in her pocket.

The rogue officer had a notebook to record the matatus that had complied.

Watch the video.

Ata nyinyi watu wa matatu ni wakora tupu😏. Why do you bribes, why not follow traffic rules . Traffic police are corrupt and matatu owners,drivers,conductors are corrupt and ruthless too😳. Hapa tu ni abiria ako innocent 😑. pic.twitter.com/NFAnfpfqpE — Random World Ψ (@randomworldke) November 24, 2024

