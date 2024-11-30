Elite Kenyan security officers destroy an Al-Shabaab hideout (PHOTOs).







Saturday, November 30, 2024 - The elite Kenya Special Operations Group (SOG) has carried out a daring and successful Intelligence-led operation at an Alshabaab hideout along the Kenya-Somalia border.

The makeshift camp, which was used as a temporary logistics store for Al-Shabaab, was discovered and destroyed by the SOG officers.



This operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the SOG to working in collaboration with other security actors and local communities to safeguard our nation against all threats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.