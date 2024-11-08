EBANG ENGONGA’s situation distorts and denigrates the image of our women - Equatorial Guinea First Lady reacts to scandal

Friday, November 8, 2024 – Equatorial Guinea First Lady, Constancia Mangue Obiang, has expressed outrage over the s3x scandal involving the former Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) Baltasar Ebang Engonga.
Engonga was dismissed after widely circulating s3x videos
involving him and numerous women surfaced online.
The First Lady expressed her indignation during a meeting
with Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue, who oversees administrative coordination.
Mrs Constancia Mangue Obiang also sought to know the
strategy that the Government proposes to mitigate the situation, which
according to her, “does nothing but distort and denigrate the image of the
Guineo-Ecuadorian woman”
In a statement posted
on Facebook Wednesday, November 6, 2024, the First Lady Press Office (Ofiprensa
Primera Dama) announced that Mrs Obiang called for immediate government
intervention to uphold the dignity of Equatoguinean women and protect their
privacy in the digital age.
She stressed that while the government has advanced gender
equality, proactive measures are essential—not only to respond to incidents
like these but also to prevent them—to ensure a safe and respectful environment
for all women.
Prime Minister Osa Nsue also acknowledged the situation’s
impact and emphasised the importance of measures safeguarding individual
privacy and the nation’s public image.
He further noted that the government is contemplating
stricter privacy laws as it grapples with the scandal’s impact on the nation’s
public image and gender equality initiatives.
Recognising the issue, he mentioned that his office actively
seeks ways to control it and draw lessons from these mistakes to prevent
similar incidents from affecting society.
"The Government of Equatorial Guinea, aware of the
impact of social media and the growing presence of private content on digital
platforms, is also considering strengthening laws related to privacy and
personal data protection to prevent further violations of citizens’
rights," Mr Osa Nsue said.
"The case of Baltasar Ebang Engonga has sparked a
broader discussion on the boundaries of privacy in the digital age and the role
of institutions in protecting individuals’ fundamental rights.
"In this regard, the government emphasised the need for
a comprehensive approach combining legislation, education, and social awareness
to curb the proliferation of inappropriate online content."
The First Lady and the Prime Minister ended the meeting with
a shared commitment to collaboratively implement measures to restore public
trust in institutions and safeguard the reputation of Equatoguinean women from
similar incidents in the future.
They explored potential strategies to prevent such
situations from reoccurring.
0 Comments