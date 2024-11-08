





Friday, November 8, 2024 – A Canada based African woman Chisom Chigbo, has advised people to always check their spouses’ phones even if it ends in tears.

The mother of two, who stated this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said a cheating partner can put one at risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections.

“Another reason you should always check your spouse’s phones is to save your self from local, national and international embarrassment,” she wrote.

When you find out you have a meandering partner you will know how to guard yourself.

Aside heartbreak, you won’t like to be treating segzually transmitted dizezez every eke market day, you might end up with one that is terminal and untreatable.

In this 21st century if you still have the mindset of “what I don’t know won’t harm me”, you are in for a rude awakening.

You have children that need you alive and healthy, even if you don’t love yourself enough remember those children you brought to the world.

Ransack his “private” property. Check all checkables.

It may end in tears but it’s better you know what’s up and know how to mount your guard and also when to sachie your savannah.



