DONALD TRUMP Jr. says he'll flee the country if his father loses election

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Donald Trump Jr. suggested he would flee the country if his father loses the presidential election.
In an Election Day live video on TikTok, the
46-year-old businessman took a question from a follower who asked what he would
do once the race was called.
'If we don't win, then I'll probably, you know, the way
the Democrats function, I'm going to have to fly to a non-extradition
country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don't end up in the gulags
with Elon [Musk] and everyone else,' Trump Jr. said as filters flashed across
his face.
He went on to say that he was 'only partially kidding about
that, frankly.
'And if you've been watching the other side, you realize
that is probably only partially kidding,' the former first son said.
He went on to say he dreams of 'being able to spend a week
in a tent somewhere, but that probably won't happen if we win.'
Trump Jr. concluded his video by saying, 'One way or the
other, we'll either be busy or relaxed, or in hiding.'
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is closing in US election victory as
he is currently leading in the race to the White House.
