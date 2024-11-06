DONALD TRUMP Jr. says he'll flee the country if his father loses election







Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Donald Trump Jr. suggested he would flee the country if his father loses the presidential election.

In an Election Day live video on TikTok, the 46-year-old businessman took a question from a follower who asked what he would do once the race was called.

'If we don't win, then I'll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I'm going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don't end up in the gulags with Elon [Musk] and everyone else,' Trump Jr. said as filters flashed across his face.

He went on to say that he was 'only partially kidding about that, frankly.

'And if you've been watching the other side, you realize that is probably only partially kidding,' the former first son said.

He went on to say he dreams of 'being able to spend a week in a tent somewhere, but that probably won't happen if we win.'

Trump Jr. concluded his video by saying, 'One way or the other, we'll either be busy or relaxed, or in hiding.'

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is closing in US election victory as he is currently leading in the race to the White House.