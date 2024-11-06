"We're going to help our country heal. We made history for a reason tonight," TRUMP says after getting 267 electoral votes (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Donald Trump has made a speech after clinching Pennsylvania, bringing him closer to a White House win.

Though the final tally is yet to emerge, media outlets have called the elections for Donald Trump, with wins in key battleground states.

Speaking this morning, Trump thanked voters of America for their support in this tightly fought election to the White House.

As of now, Trump has won 267 electoral votes while Kamala Harris was at 224.





Addressing his supporters at he Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said, "This will truly be the golden age of America. It will make America great again. There was no other path to victory. We will make you proud of your vote."

Trump said America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. The Republicans have also taken back the control of the Senate.

"The number of victories in the Senate is incredible. You'll have great senators and it looks like we will be keeping the control at the House of Representatives too," Trump said.

UFC CEO Dana White took to the podium this morning to tell supporters that Trump deserves a victory as “karma” for the past several years.

“This is what happens when the machine comes after you,” White said at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, where Trump addressed his supporters. “He keeps going forward. He doesn’t quit. He’s the most resilient, hard-working man I’ve ever met in my life.”

Watch Trump speak below.