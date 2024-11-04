Couple found dead in their car after getting caught in Valencia's devastating flash floods

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - A British couple has been found dead in their car days after severe flash floods swept through Spain.
Don Turner, 78, and his wife Terry, 74, have been missing
since Tuesday when torrential rains began to batter Valencia. Ms Turner
told friends they were “popping out” to shop for supplies.
The couple’s daughter, Ruth O’Loughlin, confirmed the bodies
were discovered on Saturday.
Ms O'Loughlin told BBC Radio WM that she found out her
parents had died after receiving a message from their friends asking to call
them.
“He said ‘Ruth, get your husband,’ I called my husband in
and he just said ‘Martin, hold your wife,’ and said that they’d been found and
they’d been found in their car,” Ms O’Loughlin said.
“We still don’t know exactly what happened to them. The only
thing we’ve got from this is that they were together. It’s not the way you want
your parents to go,” she added.
The floods, described as the worst decades, have claimed the
lives of more than 200 people, as rescuers race against time to locate
survivors.
Spanish rescue teams have not found any casualties so far in
Valencia’s Bonaire shopping mall underground car park, the interior ministry
said on Monday. The ministry said work was continuing in the car park, which
has 5,700 parking spaces, to find out if there may be fatalities.
Thousands of Spaniards have flocked to affected towns to
help with rescue efforts and clean up, but anger has been rising over a
perceived lack of warning over the risk of flooding, and slow or insufficient
support in the aftermath.
