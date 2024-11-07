Another suspect arrested after a Somali lady was killed and her body boiled at a Lavington Apartment as detectives recover blood-stained panga used in the murder and other key evidence (PHOTOs).





Friday, November 8, 2024 - The team of detectives that has been investigating the case where a badly mutilated body was found dumped at Langata cemetery on 31st October 2024 has arrested one more suspect linked to the animosity - Jared Mong'are.

Several exhibits among them a blood-stained panga believed to be the murder weapon have also been recovered.

Acting on intelligence leads, the detectives established that Mong'are, who was smoked from his hideout in Eldoret town, not only handled all payment transactions relating to the clients' stay at Lavington Valley Heights Apartment but also drove them to the venue in a Toyota Vitz Reg. No. KDD 737Q has since been recovered at Ngara Civil Servants estate and towed to DCI HQs for forensic examination.

Also established is that the room where the prime suspect, Hashim Dagane Muhumed, checked in with the female victim was being operated as an Airbnb by a Kilimani-based businesswoman.

She subleased the room from the apartment owner, paying a monthly rent of Sh55,000. However, the owner issued a notice of rent increment starting November 2024, forcing the lady to send movers to move out her stuff on November 1, 2024.

This was a day after CCTV cameras captured the prime suspect (Muhumed) leaving the room on October 31st.

Armed with the establishments, the stickler for detail detectives cast their nets wider.

They summoned the Airbnb owner identified as Alice Mbinya, who was investigatively interviewed at homicide offices to shed more light on the case in question.

Mbinya indicated that the items she had moved from the Valley Heights Apartment were still intact as packaged by the movers and that some had been dropped at her residential house in Kilimani and the rest at her other business in Gatundu.

She then led the detectives to her home where the said stuff was unpacked, therein discovering a handbag that she indicated was not part of her belongings. The same is believed to belong to the murdered victim.

The search was furthered to Gatundu where the second batch of the stuff from the primary scene had been stored.

Therein, a blood-stained panga and another set of exhibits similar to those recovered at Langata Cemetery were recovered.

And just like at the house where the murder was committed, notable were the efforts made by the suspect to clean any traces of blood, but not perfectly enough by someone in a hurry.

Meanwhile, detectives have also established that the prime suspect was handling the victim's mobile phone or sim card, which he used to call her family members several times.

A forensic trail of his communication took the officers back to Lang'ata cemetery, where they combed the entire area, discovering a phone stashed in a bag that also contained clothes resembling those seen won by Deka Abdinoor Gorone, his possible victim.

They have been processed and kept as exhibits.

As the investigation continues, the DCI reiterates its commitment to pursue this and other criminal cases to an expeditious conclusion, intending to deliver justice to all.

