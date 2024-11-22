Cry for justice as a Chairman at Bishop KIENGEI’s church attacks his wife and attempts to ‘finish her’ - She has already lost her hands (PHOTOs).

Friday, November 22, 2024 - A prominent member of Bishop Ben Kiengei’s Jesus Compassion Ministry Church (JCM) is on the spot after he viciously attacked his wife and almost killed her.
Elius Njau, the
Chairman of Development at JCM church and Bishop Kiengei’s right-hand man,
reportedly confronted his wife with a crude weapon and attacked her before
fleeing, following a domestic dispute.
The victim identified
as Shiku and a mother of two, is said to have lost her hands in the attack.
She is currently
fighting for her life in the hospital as her abusive husband roams freely.
This is not the first
time that Njau has attacked Shiku.
He has reportedly been
threatening to kill her and their kids, bragging that he is well-connected and
untouchable.
Social media users are
urging the DCI to intervene and arrest the ruthless attacker.
The incident comes amid rising cases of femicide in the country.
