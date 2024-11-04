The moment Secret Service raced to protect TRUMP after a phone is thrown at him during a rally (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - A secret service agent rushed to protect Donald Trump from a cellphone being thrown at him during a Pennsylvania rally.
Shocking video captured the moment a crowd member threw the
device in front of the Republican nominee, as he walked off the Allentown stage
this week.
Trump was seemingly unfazed and continued walking forward,
waving at the cheering crowd and giving them a thumbs up.
But, one of his secret service agents sprung into action and
quickly ran towards the phone and kicked it away from the candidate.
The agent kept walking forward and appeared to be pointing
at the phone he just kicked.
A secret service member quickly reacted by kicking the phone
away and pointing to it.
No one was harmed.
Trump visited Allentown, a predominately Latino community -
shortly after receiving backlash for comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's comments about
Puerto Rico at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.
The city is 54 percent Latino or Hispanic, according to
government data. Trump took the opportunity to make a redeeming appeal to
Latino voters.
'Nobody loves our Latino
community and our Puerto Rican Community more than I do. It's interesting
because I've done more for Puerto Rico than any president by far,' Trump
asserted.
'I will deliver the best
future for Puerto Ricans and for Hispanic Americans.'
He called several Latino supporters to the stage, including
Senator Marco Rubio.
The cellphone incident comes after two assassination
attempts on Trump, which have left his security team on high alert.
On July 13, the first act of violence against Trump left the
former president with a bloodied ear while he was speaking at a Butler,
Pennsylvania rally.
The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead soon after
he fired the shot, which killed an attendee and left two others seriously
injured.
While playing golf at his West Palm Beach golf club, Trump
was rushed to safety after several gunshots were fired in his vicinity.
The gunman, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, allegedly aimed a an
AK-47 rifle barrel towards Trump.
On October 12, a man outside of a campaign rally in
Coachella, California was arrested after security found he was carrying several
weapons.
Person appears to intentionally throw their cell phone at President Trump after his rally earlier. pic.twitter.com/xqqV5fwmEa— Shadygrooove (@shadygrooove) November 4, 2024
